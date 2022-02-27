Ignoring a text message or e-mail isn't always rude - sometimes, it's necessary

It was a Tuesday night. In my apartment, I was doing three things at once - packing for a short business trip, trying to get dinner on the table for my family, and taking turns with my husband to calm a crying baby. Behind me, one work Slack alert after another dinged from my laptop. I ignored them all. During dinner, a text popped up on my phone. "Where are u????" asked my colleague. I wanted to scream. Instead, I didn't reply to the text.

This wasn't the first time I'd ignored a digital summons, and it wouldn't be the last. I didn't mean to be disrespectful or malicious - but at the same time I knew what I wanted my silence to communicate: This is not a priority for me right now. You are not my priority.