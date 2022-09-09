If your cookie tastes strange of late, here's likely why

Facing supply chain disruptions, food giants are tinkering with ingredients

Julie Creswell
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It takes about 21 ingredients to make a Totino's pizza roll, the bite-size snack that soared in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as people sought easy-to-make meals. And on any given day since last winter, at least one of those ingredients, if not many, has either been difficult to find or insanely expensive.

The shortages became so bad at one point that General Mills, which makes Totino's, simply couldn't produce enough. "We had lots of empty shelves," said Jon Nudi, the company's president of North America. "Every time we had something fixed, something else popped up."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 09, 2022, with the headline If your cookie tastes strange of late, here's likely why. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top