If we want our mother tongues to live, we need reasons to use them
Singapore made English indispensable. Keeping our other languages alive will take more than classrooms and cultural pride.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Mandarin National Day Rally speech in 2026 contained a welcome, if not entirely unexpected, announcement.
The Government will lift the cap on screenings of dialect films, as long as a Mandarin-dubbed version is also available. Restrictions on dialect content on pay television will also be eased.