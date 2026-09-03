If we want our mother tongues to live, we need reasons to use them

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Singapore made English indispensable. Keeping our other languages alive will take more than classrooms and cultural pride.

Founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew speaking on bilingualism during a discussion telecast in 1978. Singapore’s bilingual policy grew out of the economic and social imperatives facing a young, multilingual nation.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Mandarin National Day Rally speech in 20 26 contained a welcome, if not entirely unexpected, announcement.

The Government will lift the cap on screenings of dialect films, as long as a Mandarin-dubbed version is also available. Restrictions on dialect content on pay television will also be eased.