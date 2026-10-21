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If we want more babies, take better care of the mother

A difficult birth has been linked to some women putting off or ruling out another child.

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Mother Checks The Temperature Of A Sick Baby, newborn baby had a fever. Healthcare medical motherâs day concept.

If Singapore wants couples to have more children, it cannot afford to overlook how mothers are cared for after giving birth.

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Harshini Suresh and Rebecca Koh

Three days after giving birth, a mother leaves the hospital still sore, surviving on snatches of sleep and unsure whether her exhaustion is normal or a sign that something is wrong. She knows she can seek help, but is reluctant to make a fuss. So she doesn’t seek out a healthcare professional, and just carries on as best she can.

Nothing in that situation is a clinical failure. It is simply a system that waits to be approached by the person needing help. And some new mothers are falling through the cracks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.