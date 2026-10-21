If we want more babies, take better care of the mother
A difficult birth has been linked to some women putting off or ruling out another child.
Harshini Suresh and Rebecca Koh
Three days after giving birth, a mother leaves the hospital still sore, surviving on snatches of sleep and unsure whether her exhaustion is normal or a sign that something is wrong. She knows she can seek help, but is reluctant to make a fuss. So she doesn’t seek out a healthcare professional, and just carries on as best she can.
Nothing in that situation is a clinical failure. It is simply a system that waits to be approached by the person needing help. And some new mothers are falling through the cracks.