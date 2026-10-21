If we want more babies, take better care of the mother

A difficult birth has been linked to some women putting off or ruling out another child.

If Singapore wants couples to have more children, it cannot afford to overlook how mothers are cared for after giving birth.

Three days after giving birth, a mother leaves the hospital still sore, surviving on snatches of sleep and unsure whether her exhaustion is normal or a sign that something is wrong. She knows she can seek help, but is reluctant to make a fuss. So she doesn’t seek out a healthcare professional, and just carries on as best she can.

Nothing in that situation is a clinical failure. It is simply a system that waits to be approached by the person needing help. And some new mothers are falling through the cracks.