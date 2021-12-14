If the US is serious about China competition, it needs Indonesia

(NYTIMES) - When US President Joe Biden met his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo last month in Glasgow, he praised Indonesia's "essential" leadership in the Indo-Pacific and "strong commitment" to democratic values.

But the reality of American engagement with the world's third most-populous democracy has been more tepid than these warm words imply, belying Indonesia's position as the leading South-east Asian power and a vital balancing force in the geopolitical contest of our time between the United States and China.