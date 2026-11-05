If Team Trump implodes, Asia must watch the White House vipers’ nest

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The Democratic sweep is only half the story. Foreign governments must also prepare for infighting, shifting loyalties and rival power centres within Trump’s inner circle.

Browse any major US news website or tune in to a news channel, and the conventional wisdom is that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is first in the firing line.

Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress is just one new reality foreign governments must reckon with after this week’s “blue crush” midterm elections in the United States.

The other is the very likely unravelling of President Donald Trump’s inner circle over the remaining two years of his presidency.