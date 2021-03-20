If Big Tech has our data, why are targeted ads so terrible?

Privacy issues aside, the question of the efficacy of all that data scraping needs to be addressed

Elaine Moore
Personalised advertising is the dirty fuel that powers some of the world's biggest tech giants.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

FINANCIAL TIMES - For more than a year now, I have been chased around the Internet by maddeningly chirpy ads for a spellcheck start-up called Grammarly.

The Ukraine-founded company is pitched as an assistant for people who struggle to write simple sentences in English. On the 50th viewing, it started to feel less like a targeted ad and more like trolling by the algorithm.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 