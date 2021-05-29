Ichigo Ichie - one encounter, one chance - in ending US blockage

More than a year had lapsed and Goh Chok Tong was getting increasingly worried. After the caning of American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism in Singapore in 1994, the White House had closed its doors to the Singapore Prime Minister. It was payback for Singapore's refusal to cave to American pressure. Despite US President Bill Clinton's personal appeal to the President of Singapore, Goh's government would only reduce the sentencing from six strokes of the cane to four.

The White House would retaliate by denying requests for Goh to visit Washington. The intel which reached Goh's ears was that, in order to show displeasure, the White House staff would not let Clinton receive Goh. Such was Singapore's unpopularity in Washington over the caning of an American boy.