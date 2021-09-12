I wrote the lead NYT article on 9/11. Here's what still grips me

Serge Schmemann
Family members leave flowers at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) - Shortly after the attacks of Sept 11, an English teacher in central Washington state assigned her eighth and ninth graders to write poems based on the lead article in The New York Times. The teacher, Tammy Grubb, said her intention was to give the students a way to process their feelings. The poems were posted in the school hallway and then, since my byline was on the article, Grubb sent them to me, 77 of them.

With the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaching, I dug up the thick folder with the poems. The format was "found poetry", which basically means rearranging phrases from another text, and the words were painfully familiar: the "hellish storm of ash", the planes "gorged with fuel", the victims leaping from the inferno, the talk of war, the bravado of the moment, with president George W. Bush declaring: "These acts of mass murder were intended to frighten our nation into chaos and retreat. But they have failed."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 