I wrote the lead NYT article on 9/11. Here's what still grips me
Shortly after the attacks of Sept 11, an English teacher in central Washington state assigned her eighth and ninth graders to write poems based on the lead article in The New York Times. The teacher, Tammy Grubb, said her intention was to give the students a way to process their feelings. The poems were posted in the school hallway and then, since my byline was on the article, Grubb sent them to me, 77 of them.
With the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaching, I dug up the thick folder with the poems. The format was "found poetry", which basically means rearranging phrases from another text, and the words were painfully familiar: the "hellish storm of ash", the planes "gorged with fuel", the victims leaping from the inferno, the talk of war, the bravado of the moment, with president George W. Bush declaring: "These acts of mass murder were intended to frighten our nation into chaos and retreat. But they have failed."