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I work in oil and I just bought an electric vehicle

The reality is I needed a new car and, given the distances I typically drive, electric was the best option. The Iran war wasn’t a factor.

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Today’s electric cars are significantly more affordable than they were just five years ago.

Today’s electric cars are significantly more affordable than they were just five years ago.

PHOTO: AFP

Javier Blas

I have some news: I just bought an electric vehicle (EV). I fuelled up my old car for the last time in September – when my shiny new EV arrived last week, that was the end of my relationship with gasoline.

A great headline for this column would have been “Energy shock prompts oil columnist to embrace EVs”. Too bad it’s not true. The reality is I needed a new car and, given the distances I typically drive, electric was the best option. The Iran war wasn’t a factor.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.