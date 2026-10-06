I work in oil and I just bought an electric vehicle

The reality is I needed a new car and, given the distances I typically drive, electric was the best option. The Iran war wasn’t a factor.

Today’s electric cars are significantly more affordable than they were just five years ago.

I have some news: I just bought an electric vehicle (EV). I fuelled up my old car for the last time in September – when my shiny new EV arrived last week, that was the end of my relationship with gasoline.

A great headline for this column would have been “Energy shock prompts oil columnist to embrace EVs”. Too bad it’s not true. The reality is I needed a new car and, given the distances I typically drive, electric was the best option. The Iran war wasn’t a factor.