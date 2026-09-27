I want to hold her hand

Two of the things that count most in life are love and usefulness. Holding hands offers both.

In old age, the act of holding hands is partly an act of pride – and defiance. We can last. Our hands prove it, says the writer.

The subject is the holding of hands. You take my hand; I take yours. What does it mean?

My wife, Ginny, and I hold hands when we walk outside. Passers-by smile approvingly, thinking that what they’re observing is a gesture of love. It is. But it’s also a demonstration of necessity. If one of us stumbles, there’s always a hand to steady the other, like a listing ship righted.