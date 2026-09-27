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I want to hold her hand

Two of the things that count most in life are love and usefulness. Holding hands offers both.

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In old age, the act of holding hands is partly an act of pride – and defiance. We can last. Our hands prove it, says the writer. 

In old age, the act of holding hands is partly an act of pride – and defiance. We can last. Our hands prove it, says the writer. 

PHOTO: PIXABAY

Roger Rosenblatt

The subject is the holding of hands. You take my hand; I take yours. What does it mean?

My wife, Ginny, and I hold hands when we walk outside. Passers-by smile approvingly, thinking that what they’re observing is a gesture of love. It is. But it’s also a demonstration of necessity. If one of us stumbles, there’s always a hand to steady the other, like a listing ship righted.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.