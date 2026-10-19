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I survived Beijing’s smog. Why can’t I stand Singapore’s haze?

The return of polluted skies has brought back old habits – and reminded me how easily we learn to live with what we should never have to accept.

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Smog in Beijing on Oct 26, 2024, when the Air Quality Index hit 250.

Smog in Beijing on Oct 26, 2024, when the Air Quality Index hit 250.

ST PHOTO: TAN DAWN WEI

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Tan Dawn Wei

When I landed in Beijing on a bleak November afternoon in 2018 to begin my posting as a China correspondent, the city greeted me with a familiar indignity: a leaden sky, a feeble sun and air thick with smog.

It was hardly the welcome I had hoped for, but neither was it unexpected. Moving to China’s political heartland meant accepting that one of the world’s most fascinating cities came with a rather serious flaw. And winter, when air pollution typically worsened, was just beginning.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.