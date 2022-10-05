I make video games, but won't let my daughters play them

California Governor Gavin Newsom has just signed legislation that would require social media companies to make sure new products won't be harmful to minors. The focus is on Big Tech and social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Flying under the radar are video games, even though kids in the United States spend much more time playing video games than engaging in social media, according to a recent Common Sense Media report.

Last year, China acted: It prohibited minors from playing video games on school days and more than an hour on weekend and holiday nights. Teenagers then flocked to live-streaming platforms to watch others play their favourite games, so a new crackdown bars children from watching live streams after 10pm. The goal is to reduce addiction to gaming or, as the Chinese government calls it, "spiritual opium", because of concerns about how it harms mental health and academic study.