A health scare made the writer question what she was living for. Then she realised she was happiest when she stopped chasing goals.

The writer spends afternoons exploring park connectors near her home on her bicycle. These moments are peaceful and deeply enjoyable, because she is fully immersed in them, she says.

Two years ago, I passed out twice over the course of less than a year – once while on a train and another during a meal with colleagues. My resting heart rate had always been low, but during the period when these episodes happened, it fell even lower.

A doctor friend advised me to take it seriously. In the worst-case scenario, he said, some people die in their sleep. I took his advice and went to see a cardiologist.