Finding Joy
I found the meaning of life by stopping my search for it
A health scare made the writer question what she was living for. Then she realised she was happiest when she stopped chasing goals.
Lim Lay Keow
Two years ago, I passed out twice over the course of less than a year – once while on a train and another during a meal with colleagues. My resting heart rate had always been low, but during the period when these episodes happened, it fell even lower.
A doctor friend advised me to take it seriously. In the worst-case scenario, he said, some people die in their sleep. I took his advice and went to see a cardiologist.