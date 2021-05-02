For Subscribers
Millennial Mind
I don't want fast fashion that changes styles every week. I want clothes that last
Paring life down to its essentials, after all, will spare much clutter from our wardrobes, our landfills, and our minds.
I was rummaging through my wardrobe the other day when I discovered a tear in a dress that I'd bought, brand new, just a year ago.
"They don't make them like they used to," I grumbled to myself, recalling several other well-used garments that had worn out before their time.
