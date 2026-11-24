Nvidia must account for many remaining questions, but we are not likely to get any complete answers.

When Jensen Huang returned to the floor of his Silicon Valley headquarters on Monday, his employees greeted him with a standing ovation. The rank and file of Nvidia love Huang, who has made many of them wealthy.

In the midst of this celebration, I imagine his top executives must have exchanged a few glances. They know all about Huang’s abusive treatment of staff members, his extramarital relationships and Nvidia’s funny business in South-east Asia. But, in the end, I’m sure they clapped too.