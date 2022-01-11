Hun Sen's diplomacy: Quick draw or firing blanks?

By visiting Myanmar, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has demonstrated some derring-do in trying to resolve the crisis in the country. That said, it could be argued that the trip has not moved the needle much.

Sharon Seah
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar over the weekend was greeted with polite optimism at best but largely with cynicism and scepticism. On the ground, it was met with angry opposition, evidenced by bombs going off near the Cambodian Embassy in Yangon and reports of flash mobs and protests against the visit in several Myanmar townships.

Prior to the visit, Mr Hun Sen was called out for undermining Asean with his "cowboy diplomacy", legitimising the military junta and sacrificing what little gains Asean has made in barring Myanmar's political representation at its annual summits last November.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 11, 2022, with the headline Hun Sen's diplomacy: Quick draw or firing blanks?.