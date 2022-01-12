Hun Sen is right to have visited Myanmar

Give the Devil his due. I am no fan of Hun Sen. I think many of his policies are not in Cambodia's long-term interests and will be modified - if not repudiated - by his own people once he has shuffled off this mortal coil. But on Myanmar, Mr Hun Sen is absolutely right.

His visit to Naypyitaw last Friday and Saturday was controversial. Some regarded it as legitimising the State Administration Council (SAC), as the junta calls itself, despite it having ignored Asean's five-point consensus which, among other things, called for an immediate cessation of violence and "constructive dialogue" between all parties.