How Xi Jinping can strengthen China's economy

The problem lies not in the policy goals but the method

Nancy Qian
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Xi Jinping is poised to become the first three-term president in Chinese history when the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress convenes on Oct 16. That makes this an opportune time to take stock of Mr Xi's economic policy record from the past 10 years and explore some obvious steps to improve economic performance in the next term.

When Mr Xi assumed China's top political position in 2012, the economy was thriving, but it also had many serious problems. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been growing at an average annual rate of 10 per cent for over a decade. But a slowdown was inevitable, and GDP growth rates have fallen almost every year since 2008. Moreover, inequality was rising, with the Gini index having increased by 13 per cent between 1990 and 2000. By the start of this century, inequality in China had surpassed that of the United States for the first time in the post-1978 reform era.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 12, 2022, with the headline How Xi Jinping can strengthen China's economy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top