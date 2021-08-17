How would millennials and Gen Z deal with a world in crisis?

Young people today are coming of age in a world beset by crises. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic devastated lives and livelihoods around the world, the socioeconomic systems of the past had put the liveability of the planet at risk and eroded the pathway to healthy, happy, fulfilled lives for too many.

The same prosperity that enabled global progress and democracy after World War II is now creating the inequality, social discord and climate change we see today - along with a widening generational wealth gap and youth debt burden, too.