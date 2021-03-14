How words can inspire and give life

In January, at the inauguration of America's 46th President Joe Biden, an almost unknown young woman stepped onto a high and windy plinth above the city of Washington and read to the world a poem.

As Amanda Gorman spoke, the world listened and was moved. Almost immediately, the Internet began humming and the world knew the 23-year-old poet and activist. Sometimes such things can happen - a single voice rises from obscurity to inspire us with its truth.