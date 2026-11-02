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How will the Jewish state respond to the Arab Israeli awakening?

The Arab parties’ kingmaker status poses a challenge: Can Israel claim to be a democracy while continuing to refuse full rights for one in five of its citizens?

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Israeli protesters outside opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s home, calling on him to form a coalition with Arab Israeli parties rather than allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve another term.

Israeli protesters outside opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s home, calling on him to form a coalition with Arab Israeli parties rather than allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve another term.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Jonathan Eyal

For many years, Israel’s leaders feared an Intifada, another mass uprising of the Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Yet a revolt of sorts has just taken place in Israel over the past week. It was not violent, but no less challenging: Israel’s Arab citizens voted in huge numbers in the country’s Oct 27 general elections, securing a total of 19 seats in the country’s 120-seat Parliament, the largest Arab representation ever elected to an Israeli legislature.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.