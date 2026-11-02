How will the Jewish state respond to the Arab Israeli awakening?

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The Arab parties’ kingmaker status poses a challenge: Can Israel claim to be a democracy while continuing to refuse full rights for one in five of its citizens?

Israeli protesters outside opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s home, calling on him to form a coalition with Arab Israeli parties rather than allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve another term.

For many years, Israel’s leaders feared an Intifada, another mass uprising of the Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Yet a revolt of sorts has just taken place in Israel over the past week. It was not violent, but no less challenging: Israel’s Arab citizens voted in huge numbers in the country’s Oct 27 general elections, securing a total of 19 seats in the country’s 120-seat Parliament, the largest Arab representation ever elected to an Israeli legislature.