How will Biden respond to China's nuclear challenge?
In reviewing its nuclear posture, the US needs to address the rising threat as well as the implications of Beijing’s likely demands in arms control talks
In all the talk of a "new Cold War" with China, surprisingly little attention has been given until now to Beijing's nuclear weapons.
Things were very different during the "old" Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union when the risk of nuclear war dominated everything.