How we fool ourselves - from forgeries to Covid-19 denial

They called Abraham Bredius "The Pope", a nickname that poked fun at his self-importance while acknowledging his authority. Dr Bredius was the world's leading scholar of Dutch painters and, particularly, of the mysterious Dutch master Johannes Vermeer.

When Dr Bredius was younger, he'd made his name by spotting works wrongly attributed to Vermeer. In 1937, at the age of 82, he had just published a highly respected book and was enjoying a retirement swan song in Monaco, when former Dutch MP Gerard Boon paid a visit to his villa.