How to vaccinate the world more quickly

With more than half the UK population fully vaccinated and the government just a little too eager to declare victory, spare a thought for Cameroon. With a population about half the size of England, Cameroon has - according to Our World in Data - administered just 160,000 doses of vaccine. On a typical day, the UK manages that many before lunch.

I have a certain romantic attachment to Cameroon, but the west African nation is not alone in lacking vaccines. More than six months into the global vaccination campaign, fewer than a quarter of people worldwide have received even a single dose of a vaccine. It is no wonder that more people have died of Covid-19 this year than died from the disease last year.