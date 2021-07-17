How to vaccinate the world more quickly

Tim Harford
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With more than half the UK population fully vaccinated and the government just a little too eager to declare victory, spare a thought for Cameroon. With a population about half the size of England, Cameroon has - according to Our World in Data - administered just 160,000 doses of vaccine. On a typical day, the UK manages that many before lunch.

I have a certain romantic attachment to Cameroon, but the west African nation is not alone in lacking vaccines. More than six months into the global vaccination campaign, fewer than a quarter of people worldwide have received even a single dose of a vaccine. It is no wonder that more people have died of Covid-19 this year than died from the disease last year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 17, 2021, with the headline 'How to vaccinate the world more quickly'. Subscribe
Topics: 