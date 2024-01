When I first told an acquaintance that my ladies-only travel group comprises a chief financial officer, logistics director, cultural attache and head of hospitality, he remarked: “Wah, your friends are all high-flyers.”

His admiring tone was quickly replaced by confused silence when I explained that, save for the CFO, those aren’t the titles of our real-life jobs. Instead, they are descriptions of the roles we take on when we travel the world together.