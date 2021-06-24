How to talk about racism
To get tangled up in precise definitions would be to miss the point. It's better to be aware of the nuances, engage with each other with an open mind - and have that difficult conversation.
Using a single word to describe something can lead to quibbles over the precise definition, while discussion of the thing itself is neglected. Recent debates about race and race relations have reminded me of this point.
Consider these examples: the 2019 Nets E-Pay advertisement featuring an actor who painted his skin to mimic those of other races; job advertisements calling for applicants who are proficient in Mandarin without any clear justification; and the recent incident where a Malay couple's wedding photograph was used for a Hari Raya decoration without their permission by the People's Association (PA).