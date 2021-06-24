How to talk about racism

Using a single word to describe something can lead to quibbles over the precise definition, while discussion of the thing itself is neglected. Recent debates about race and race relations have reminded me of this point.

Consider these examples: the 2019 Nets E-Pay advertisement featuring an actor who painted his skin to mimic those of other races; job advertisements calling for applicants who are proficient in Mandarin without any clear justification; and the recent incident where a Malay couple's wedding photograph was used for a Hari Raya decoration without their permission by the People's Association (PA).