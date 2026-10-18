How to survive a workplace that is running out of patience

Employers seem to have no time to develop skills that would make a worker indispensable in the long run. What can employees do?

The workplace has become impatient. Employers are less willing to indulge those who need time to learn, say the writers.

Just 30 minutes after sending an e-mail that you haven’t responded to, a colleague resorts to calling your phone. A boss demands an in-person meeting at one hour’s notice on the day you are supposed to be working from home. A junior colleague is constantly seeking feedback on their short-term performance. These are symptoms of a labour market that just cannot wait.

The workplace has become impatient. Employers are less willing to indulge those who need time to learn. Working professionals demand continuous feedback on their performance. They sense that the skills that made them valuable yesterday may not do so tomorrow and feel that they must work doubly hard to keep up with change. Technology has accelerated the cycle: companies want people who can respond to situations immediately, while employees know they may need to keep moving to remain employable.