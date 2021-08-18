How to stop procrastinating when working from home
Work-from-home arrangements that came about because of the pandemic offer many opportunities to procrastinate
Leonardo da Vinci is one of the greatest and most influential artists of the Italian Renaissance, and perhaps the most diversely talented person ever to have lived. Yet back in his day, he was known for never completing his work on time. In 1515, he was given seven months to paint the Mona Lisa for a politician's visit to Rome. The painting was not presented during the visit because he completed it only 15 years later.
Evidently, even the better of us suffer from procrastination at one point or another. What does procrastination mean and what exactly are we dealing with here?