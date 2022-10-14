How to settle the great chess cheating scandal

The chess world is reeling from an accusation of cheating that has generated headlines around the world, even drawing a response from billionaire Elon Musk. With the situation remaining unsettled and unresolved, the World Chess Federation (Fide) has launched an investigation that one hopes will lead to better rules. But that is unlikely to prove decisive in the controversy at hand, so I want to suggest another way forward.

The basic facts of the case are as follows. In early September, 19-year-old American upstart Hans Niemann, playing the black pieces, crushed world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway. The match was shocking not only because Carlsen lost (which does happen, if only rarely), but because it is exceedingly rare for the world's top player to be defeated in such a smooth, one-sided fashion.