How to save the next Jensen Huang from himself

Jensen Huang’s dizzyingly swift departure from Nvidia, the innovative chipmaker he co-founded and turned into the world’s most valuable company and backbone of the artificial intelligence boom, seems to come straight from the pages of a novel by John le Carre. The tale of a brilliant billionaire brought down by a “honey-trap” spy, and by an affair with a subordinate, is irresistible.

It may be more important, however, to view it in the dry terms of corporate governance – and focus on the directors and investors who gave him such power. How could Huang possibly have been allowed to grow so critical to the Santa Clara-based multinational, with so little oversight, that he thought he could get away with such behaviour? And why were capital markets prepared to take such a huge risk on one man?