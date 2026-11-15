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How to save the next Jensen Huang from himself

The spectacular downfall of Nvidia’s co-founder puts a spotlight on key-man risk and failures of corporate governance.

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Jensen Huang’s resignation as chief executive of Nvidia on Nov 12 raises troubling questions about corporate governance, says the writer.

Jensen Huang’s resignation as chief executive of Nvidia on Nov 12 raises troubling questions about corporate governance, says the writer.

PHOTO: ERIC LEE/NYTIMES

John Authers

Jensen Huang’s dizzyingly swift departure from Nvidia, the innovative chipmaker he co-founded and turned into the world’s most valuable company and backbone of the artificial intelligence boom, seems to come straight from the pages of a novel by John le Carre. The tale of a brilliant billionaire brought down by a “honey-trap” spy, and by an affair with a subordinate, is irresistible.

It may be more important, however, to view it in the dry terms of corporate governance – and focus on the directors and investors who gave him such power. How could Huang possibly have been allowed to grow so critical to the Santa Clara-based multinational, with so little oversight, that he thought he could get away with such behaviour? And why were capital markets prepared to take such a huge risk on one man?

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