Soft skills matter to employers. Writing in the Harvard Business Review in 2022, Professor Raffaella Sadun of Harvard Business School and her co-authors analysed almost 5,000 job descriptions that Russell Reynolds, a headhunter, had developed for a variety of C-suite roles between 2000 and 2017.

Their work showed that companies have shifted away from emphasising financial and operational skills towards social skills – an ability to listen, reflect, communicate and empathise.