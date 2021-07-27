How to reclaim jobs for locals

We need to be more deliberate in reducing the number of foreign workers in domestic non-tradable sectors and freeing up these jobs for Singaporeans. This cannot be done in one step without creating large disruptions. But if we tighten the intake of low-skilled foreign labour in a determined and progressive manner over a few years, it would help drive restructuring in these industries, promote the adoption of technology and increase productivity, and help to sustain wage gains across a wider range of occupations.

There are about 620,000 resident workers in so-called "blue-collar" jobs - that is, service and sales workers, craftsmen, operators and labourers, but excluding clerical workers. The median wage of these occupations, including employer CPF, ranges from $1,500 to $2,350. Stripping out foreign work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors as well as migrant domestic workers, there are about 290,000 work permit holders in the rest of the economy - a majority of them working in similar "blue collar" jobs as the 620,000 resident workers. As a rough estimate, one out of three low-wage service jobs are taken up by cheap foreign labour. This cannot be good for local wages.