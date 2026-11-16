How to preserve opportunities for younger workers when seniors retire later
As the retirement age rises, we need to rethink how careers are structured, how leadership is renewed and how employees are rewarded.
The Government’s decision to raise the retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70 respectively in 2029, a year ahead of schedule, has elicited mixed reactions.
Many welcome the move. As Singaporeans live longer and healthier lives, it makes sense to enable those who wish to continue working to do so. Longer careers allow older workers to accumulate more retirement savings and contribute their experience and expertise to the economy.