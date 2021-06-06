How to learn better during the June holidays and beyond

Ever since I was in Primary 5, the June holidays had always seemed like a humorous misnomer. While it was a welcome respite from school, June always felt more like a "studying break" rather than a "holiday".

This year, the pressure for parents and students to make the best of the mid-year break is likely to be heightened, with June coming on the heels of a limited in-person schooling disruption that saw a rapid shift to full home-based learning.