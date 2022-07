On Feb 24, Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Although Ukraine is outgunned and outnumbered by Russia, the Ukrainian defenders have fought against the invaders with great courage and indomitable will.

After failing to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the Russians have switched the campaign to the east. Their new objective appears to be to occupy the Donbas and to support the two so-called new countries, Luhansk and Donetsk.