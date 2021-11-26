For Subscribers
Home Ground
How to deal with differences in identity politics
One way is to downplay differences over issues like race or sexual identity. Another is to acknowledge differences exist while trying to treat all equally. Or one can accept that some identities are more powerful than others.
This week, identity issues took centre stage at a conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).
The conference on identity issues comes at a time when race, religion, gender and sexuality, and their impact on the political sphere, are on the public agenda.