How to cope when your job, values clash

Maybe your boss has asked you to give harsher feedback than you think is warranted. Maybe you have given in to pressure to work weekends – again – when it is your only time with your kid. Or maybe you have agreed to install monitoring software to track employees, something most IT professionals say makes them feel uneasy.

These moments are not only unpleasant. What makes them especially stressful is the mirror they hold up: I am someone who yells at subordinates. I am someone who puts work ahead of my own child. I am someone who spies on employees.