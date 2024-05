If there is one thing anyone with a job and a pulse needs to learn, it is how to lead. That, at least, is the message from the tsunami of books, courses, videos and podcasts on the topic.

Business schools offer all kinds of leadership training. Authors pump out books instructing you to eat last, be daring and take leaps – which risks stomachache if nothing else. Gurus tell you how to lead without actually being a leader; you might be on the reception desk, but you’re really in charge.