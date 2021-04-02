How the US can strengthen its South-east Asian ties

Just over a month into office, the new United States administration has overseen a flurry of high-stakes meetings with key powers across the Indo-Pacific and the Atlantic Ocean.

Within a single week, President Joe Biden attended a (virtual) summit with fellow G-7 powers, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken held meetings with Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) counterparts from India, Japan and Australia as well as with European powers of the United Kingdom, France and Germany, the so-called "E3".