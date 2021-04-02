How the US can strengthen its South-east Asian ties

Beyond the Quad, the Biden administration could look to an expanded, like-minded ‘squad’ among Asean members.

Richard Javad Heydarian For The Straits Times
The US and its allies have reiterated their commitment to Asean.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Just over a month into office, the new United States administration has overseen a flurry of high-stakes meetings with key powers across the Indo-Pacific and the Atlantic Ocean.

Within a single week, President Joe Biden attended a (virtual) summit with fellow G-7 powers, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken held meetings with Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) counterparts from India, Japan and Australia as well as with European powers of the United Kingdom, France and Germany, the so-called "E3".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 