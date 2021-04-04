For Subscribers
How the friendship of trees nourishes the soul
We need nature to show us the way home, the way out of the prison of our own minds. Lost in doing, thinking, remembering, anticipating, we have forgotten what rocks, plants and animals still know.
Recently, in Singapore, a patch of ground on the upper reaches of the island that was mistakenly cleared ignited fierce ecological debate.
While passionate nature lovers and environmentalists see this piece of Kranji as woodland, planners considered it mainly scrubland and good for future development.