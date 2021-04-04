How the friendship of trees nourishes the soul

We need nature to show us the way home, the way out of the prison of our own minds. Lost in doing, thinking, remembering, anticipating, we have forgotten what rocks, plants and animals still know.

The clearing of the Kranji woodland is all the more distressing when we consider Singapore's admirable efforts at greening the nation.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Recently, in Singapore, a patch of ground on the upper reaches of the island that was mistakenly cleared ignited fierce ecological debate.

While passionate nature lovers and environmentalists see this piece of Kranji as woodland, planners considered it mainly scrubland and good for future development.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 