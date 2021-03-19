How the free trade gospel lost its grip in Washington

For decades, the principle of "free trade" inspired a kind of religious reverence among most American politicians. Lawmakers, diplomats and presidents justified their policies through the pursuit of freer trade, which, like the spread of democracy and market capitalism, was presumed to be a universal and worthy goal.

But as the Biden administration establishes itself in Washington, that longstanding gospel is no longer the prevailing view. Political parties on both the right and left have shifted away from the conventional view that the primary goal of trade policy should be speeding the flow of goods and services to lift economic growth.