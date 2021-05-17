How the arts help people stay healthy and resilient

New York-based Singaporean Leigh Pascal turned to home-grown arts for comfort and distraction just as the American city was reaching a crisis point during the pandemic.

The 49-year-old writer with Unicef tuned in to her favourite play, Stella Kon's Emily Of Emerald Hill, staged by Wild Rice. She said: "I was overjoyed when they put it online. I watched it at the peak of the pandemic in May last year when the world was very bleak. I was missing home so much. I was worried about my parents and my friends. I was anxious about my husband who's a doctor. There was a lot of stress and anxiety.