How Thailand can help pull Myanmar from the brink

As a 'front-line state, Thailand has much at stake. PM Prayut can do more with his shared bonds and experience to help Asean find a political compromise in Myanmar.

Thitinan Pongsudhirak for The Straits Times
Donated rations for Myanmar refugees being loaded onto a boat in a Thai village near the Myanmar border last week. The writer says the Thai foreign policy establishment needs to be more assertive in persuading the military to allow Myanmar refugees into the country.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Few countries have more at stake in the intensifying political crisis in Myanmar than Thailand.

As the birthplace and co-founder of Asean, Thailand finds itself being pushed into an increasingly pressing diplomatic and humanitarian role. As an immediate neighbour, Thailand will find it hard to escape the fallout as the death toll rises and the Myanmar economy collapses in the growing confrontation between the civilian opposition and the Tatmadaw following the Feb 1 coup by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

