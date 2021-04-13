How Thailand can help pull Myanmar from the brink

Few countries have more at stake in the intensifying political crisis in Myanmar than Thailand.

As the birthplace and co-founder of Asean, Thailand finds itself being pushed into an increasingly pressing diplomatic and humanitarian role. As an immediate neighbour, Thailand will find it hard to escape the fallout as the death toll rises and the Myanmar economy collapses in the growing confrontation between the civilian opposition and the Tatmadaw following the Feb 1 coup by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.