For Subscribers
How tertiary students can prevent a 'lost' academic year
They should look at how to learn better and connect knowledge to other disciplines
When the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a rapid shift to online learning around April last year, students of all ages had their planned year in education disrupted.
For those in primary and secondary schools and junior colleges, the Ministry of Education ensured that this disruption would be minimal. Students returned to school in June, after circuit breaker measures brought community cases down.