How technology has turned back the clock on productivity
Digital tools such as computers tempt highly skilled, highly paid people to noodle around making bad slides
Has the economic clock started to run backwards? The defining fact of economic history is that, over time, humans have been able to produce vastly more of whatever goods and services they value.
In The Wealth Of Nations, Adam Smith had no doubts that the foundation of this dizzying economic growth was specialisation - the division of labour.