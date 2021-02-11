For Subscribers
How tech giants went big on green energy
To meet ambitious climate pledges, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft have become the dominant buyers of clean power
Standing on top of a giant wind turbine in Texas, 90m above the ground, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos raised a bottle of champagne and smashed it against the machine. He was christening Amazon Wind Farm Texas, a 253MW facility near the town of Snyder, and could not resist a slight grin at the camera as the champagne dripped down the turbine.
The year was 2017 and Mr Bezos' wind farm christening marked a turning point for the company, reflecting a surge of investment in renewable energy.