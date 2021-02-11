How tech giants went big on green energy

(FINANCIAL TIMES) Standing on top of a giant wind turbine in Texas, 90m above the ground, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos raised a bottle of champagne and smashed it against the machine. He was christening Amazon Wind Farm Texas, a 253MW facility near the town of Snyder, and could not resist a slight grin at the camera as the champagne dripped down the turbine.

The year was 2017 and Mr Bezos' wind farm christening marked a turning point for the company, reflecting a surge of investment in renewable energy.